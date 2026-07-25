Emergency Financial Help For Sarah Magda

In 2025, Sarah was divorced by her husband. It was not amicable. Because he has gone back on verbal commitments that he has given her, cancelled rent payments to the home where she and their children have been staying, and threatened to take the children, she is in need of funds for legal expenses and any other financial needs that may come up. Attorneys have told her that these actions are signs of an attempt to alienate her.





The above is only a very brief explanation of the situation. If anyone has additional questions, you can reach out to her brother, Abraham Blackford, or sister, Rebecca Putnam (you can get Rebecca’s information from Maria Franek, her sister). Sarah has requested that anyone wanting to reach out should do so through this route. She appreciates support through prayer and, if you are able to do so, financial contributions.





This process has been incredibly difficult for Sarah and her entire family. Please pray for Sarah and the children as they go through this trial.





*As of right now we don't know what legal costs will amount to so this is a starting point.*