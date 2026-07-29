"Emergency Financial Assistance for Tuition and Li

Hi, my name is Judith Y. I'm 18 years old and working toward a career in fashion design while balancing work and school. And 8 kids in the froster system like me. I'm currently raising $1,000 to help cover important educational expenses, class fees, and other necessities that will allow me to continue pursuing my goals. And take care of my siblings in the system. Because our parents decided to do crack instead of being parents. So now it's up to me.

I've been working hard to build a stable future for myself and my family. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward these expenses and will make a meaningful difference.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would help tremendously. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.