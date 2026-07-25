Emergency Family Reunification & Compassionate Tra

I am raising funds to reunite my family in Egypt during a medical emergency. My husband has been caring for his gravely ill father, who is suffering from severe heart disease and other life-threatening conditions. His greatest wish is to see his grandchildren while he still can. I returned to the United States for a high-risk pregnancy and after my wonderful father's passing, intending to return to Egypt. Financial hardship has kept us separated for over a year. My husband has never met our baby boy, and our children have been without their father.

This is not a vacation. Every donation will go toward airfare, transportation, and basic travel expenses to reunite our family during this critical time. Your kindness, prayers, and support will help fulfill a dying grandfather's wish and bring our family back together. Thank you for giving us hope! https://gofundme.com/u/3ebd84d2-1d34-42cb-aa1a-ea3a014c2b3c