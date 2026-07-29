Emergency facing Eviction

Many blessings to all who may read this and thank you. I am in a emergency because the last "employer" I was an employee at never paid me after so many lies for about six to seven weeks. Since then my car has been repossessed, utilities turned off and food is minimal at best. I will be receiving a court date any day now for eviction. I am searching desperately daily for employment, been on interviews but only heard no so far but will keep trying. I am the youngest of my family at 52 years old, never married or have children. I am gratefully asking for any assistance and thank you again for reading this and bless You.



