Emergency Expenses

For the last 3+ years my wife has had this sacral wound, which at one time was hip to hip size. She’s also been bedridden with medical conditions. She was in hospitals and physical rehabilitation facilities for the first 18 months. They never diagnosed her with anything. At one time she was in a coma for a couple months. She had every type of medical specialist do tests on her. She is now home, but still bedridden. It’s been a burden trying to even get wound supplies for her sacral wound that she has. At one time the wound was from hip to hip. It is now down to 2.5 inches by 4 inches. The past 18 months at home has had its challenges.





We’ve had some other emergency situations that has drained our bank accounts. Sometimes not even being able to get groceries.





I don’t like asking for help, but sometimes you have to swallow your pride and ask. If you can help, Great, if not I understand. Either way, God Bless you!





Thank you!



















