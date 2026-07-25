Emergency Earthquake Relief for Venezuela





Have Resources to Support the Mission?

If you have equipment, transportation, medical resources, specialized expertise, or other assets that could support this mission, we'd love to hear from you.

Please contact our Operations Team at Bravo Research Group:

📧 Email: ops@bravoresearchgroup.com

📞 Phone: +1 (844) 801-4203





Stand with Man of Peace Operations Group

On June 24, 2026, Venezuela was struck by two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, just 39 seconds apart. Hundreds have lost their lives, thousands have been injured, and entire communities across La Guaira and the Greater Caracas region have been devastated.





Why We Are Deploying

Man of Peace Operations Group exists to serve where others cannot.

In conjunction with Special Response Partners (SRP), led by Steve Slepcevic, we are deploying a lean, self-sufficient humanitarian team into the disaster zone. Our operators bring their own communications, power, water, medical supplies, and life-support equipment, ensuring every resource goes directly to those who need it most.

Our mission includes:

Search and recovery Tactical medical care Humanitarian relief Protection for vulnerable communities





Your Support Makes This Possible

Your donation helps provide:

Medical supplies and trauma care Search-and-recovery equipment Food and clean drinking water Power, fuel, and communications Transportation and logistics Additional trained responders

Every gift helps put more capable responders on the ground where they are needed most.





Stand With Us

This mission is about more than humanitarian relief. It is about demonstrating the love of Jesus Christ when people need it most. We believe faith is lived through action, and we are committed to bringing hope, compassion, and practical help to those who are suffering.





"Here am I. Send me!" — Isaiah 6:8





Please share this campaign with your family, friends, and church.





Want to Help Beyond a Financial Gift?

If you or your organization can provide equipment, transportation, medical support, logistics, specialized expertise, or other resources, please contact our Operations Team.

📧 Email: ops@bravoresearchgroup.com

📞 Phone: +1 (844) 801-4203





Together, we can bring relief, hope, and the love of Christ to those facing unimaginable loss.





Thank you for standing with Man of Peace Operations Group as we serve where others cannot—for the glory of God and the good of His people.