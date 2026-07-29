Emergency due to miscarriage

We are the Large family. I was told at 18 I would probably not be able to have kids due to how bad my endometriosis is. I have had a few miscarriages before my husband I have now. We first got pregnant but went in and there was no heart beat and I had to have a dnc done. Then by some miracle we had our daughter who is almost 2! On March 12th The day before my husband's birthday this year we found out we were pregnant again. At the first ultrasound on April 1st there was a heart beat and unfortunately we found out the sac around the baby was unusually small. They told us it was 50/50 and if the baby did grow it could end up having genetic disorders due to the sac being small and I was immediately placed as very high risk I couldn't even pick up my daughter let alone I work with adults with IDDs in a group home. During this time right before the first ultrasound we found out our Uncle (very best friends with the family and super close to us) died in a horrible wreck and we inherited his dog who was his baby. Right before that we had to put my ESA dog down due to old age/kidney failure. Everyone was reaching out to us and everyone including us were having dreams we were having a boy and we were going to name him after our Uncle. Then at our ultrasound on the 8th we found out our little one passed away there was no heart beat but my body was not rejecting the baby...a DNC was going to cost $500 up front so with support from my husband and family we decided to do the pill at home on the 9th of April. The next day I was loosing so much blood I had to go to the ER by ambulance..then 2weeks later had to go in due to being so sick. That er told me I had a serious infection, reminents were stuck to my walls and that I needed a dnc within a week or the infection could turn septic..I decided to drive the hour to my obgyn and we found out the ER lied. I had no infection, didn't need a dnc but there was still parts inside me so unfortunately we had to start another round of the pills..fast forward to today May 1st and I'm still bleeding and have missed so much work that we are struggling really bad..we couldn't pay our April rent and we also have utilities coming up along with damage due to the storms in kansas. If you could donate anything or at least pray for us we would greatly appreciate it.. this has been the hardest mentally, physically and financially for us..part of the money is also going to buy a small flowering dogwood tree (they mean rebirth) that we are burying our little boy with so it can symbolize him still growing..thank you all so much