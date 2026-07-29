Emergency dental procedure needed

Hello my name is Betty . I've been making many changes in my life the past 3 and 1/2 years. All very positive motivated changes. I've had many life struggles things that left me with many fear-based issues in my life. However, when my son came to me with some issues he was having and needed me to step up to the plate for him and his children. Thanks scott. Very different and very real for me. In many different ways it gave me strength that I never knew I had inside of me. It helped bring me closer to God for sure. I started doing things like getting sober which has been one of the best choices I've ever made in my entire life. Why it took me so long? I don't know. I guess when you have somebody else that you love that needs you in your life, it makes a lot of difference. I do know that without the help of God and me putting my faith foot forward there would be nothing for sure. In any case, one of the things that I hadn't done was see a doctor regularly because I was always in fear of what they would tell me about my health. I knew I had done some real damage to myself through the years and I did not want to hear anything negative. I was too afraid God has always been by my side. I just was too afraid to let him work in my life. However, now that I've done that, everything seems to be falling into place much better. One thing that baffled me, however, was when I went in for my physical this year everything was going really good. I lost a lot of weight My blood pressure was down. I was no longer pre-diabetic. My sleep apnea was going away. All these really great things were happening but there was one thing that was baffling both me and my physician. My heart seemed to be running slow and we couldn't figure out why because all these other great things were going on and nothing was coming back in my blood work to show why such a thing would be going on. Well another thing I needed to take care of was my dental. So a few months ago I had applied for a dental Grant and amazingly they called me and sent me to a dentist. When I got there the dentist asked me if I had had any problems with my heart or with my kidneys. I told him well. That's strange that you asked me that because I have been having problems with my heart. He then asked me if I would mind him contacting my general practice doctor. I said of course not. Please go right ahead. They got together and talked about my issue with my heart and we found out that it was because of my dental issues that I had had that I had no idea I had that. My heart was running slow and unfortunately it was a big problem. Now it put me in line for that of a major heart attack or maybe even a stroke. Well I have 12 grandchildren and four that live with me and depend on me to help be here for them everyday. I know that God did not bring me this far to just drop me off. I know that he will see me through the surgery that is necessary. I got a lot of help and I was able to apply for a loan and cover most of the cost of this procedure that is necessary for me to stay on the road to good health. However, there was a balance of $6811.00 that I was not able to cover. This is for the anesthesiologist to be present and the medications that need to be administered during and after the procedure. The dentist cannot perform the procedure without the anesthesiologist and these medications and my heart will continue to have problems and there is that good chance of course that I mentioned of having a heart attack or a stroke after all the work I've done on myself the past 3 years and everything that God has helped see me through. I know that he is not going to fail me during this surgery. I'm certain that he will see me through this. However, I am realistic and I know that he is not going to dump over $6,000 in my lap. So my daughter and I spoke about this and we decided it's time for me to put my pride in my ego aside completely trusting God and ask for help. So I am coming to you very humbly and asking for any donation at all and of course, prayers and good wishes always. I believe in the power of prayer more than anything in the world, but I do know that prayer in itself is not going to cover that balance. So if you are able to help donate to my cause so that I can stay on the path and stay healthy and avoid any further complications, that would be amazing. If you cannot donate then like I said, prayers are a very powerful thing and I appreciated more than words can say also passing my link along to other people who might be able to help would be much appreciated. I thank you so much for taking the time to read my story here and thank you and advance for your prayers and possibly donations towards this final balance that I need to get this procedure done. God bless and have a beautiful day