Hello, I’m asking for help trying to raise funds to get my son emergency dental surgery after he lost his insurance and his low income and cannot afford insurance to get his wisdom teeth in for other teeth removed. The wisdom teeth are so bad that it’s actually rotted the teeth beside of them and we cannot afford to get insurance for him and he does not qualify for state insurance and I hate that I cannot afford to help him quickly. It will take me a year, just to even be able to save half of what he needs with the economy being so ridiculously high and us living in a role low income area and it’s bad enough to have to ask for help. Our government is bot built to help us but break us down apparently. This kid works 12 hour days and barely can afford just to take care of yourself at minimum wage. It’s really really really don’t want anything bad to happen because he is already getting infections and we’re having to shell out money for antibiotics until we can figure something out and we can’t get anybody to help as long as he keeps a job so it’s either he eats and pays his bills or he don’t anything at any amount would be highly appreciated