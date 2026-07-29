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Emergency Care for Sick & Injured Rescue Animals

GoalE£40,000 EGP
RaisedE£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byYasmin Mohamed

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yasmin Mohamed

Emergency Care for Sick & Injured Rescue Animals

Help Us Save Sick and Injured Dogs & Cats 🐾❤️

Hello,

I run a small animal shelter that rescues and cares for sick, injured, and vulnerable dogs and cats. Many of the animals we take in are suffering from serious injuries, illnesses, or disabilities and would not survive without medical care and a safe place to stay.

In recent years, caring for these animals has become increasingly difficult. The cost of food, medications, veterinary treatment, and daily care continues to rise, while the number of animals in need keeps growing. To protect them from hunger, disease, and danger on the streets, we bring them into our shelter and provide them with the care they desperately need.

At the moment, we are struggling to cover the costs of:

Daily food for dogs and cats

Veterinary examinations and treatments

Medications and medical supplies

Surgeries for injured animals

Vaccinations and preventive care

Shelter maintenance and cleaning supplies

Our shelter is small, but our mission is big. Every animal we rescue deserves a chance to recover, live safely, and experience kindness.

Any donation, no matter how small, can make a real difference. We will continue sharing photos and videos of the animals and their progress so supporters can see the impact of their generosity.

Thank you for helping us give these animals a second chance at life. ❤️🐕🐈

Every donation helps save a life. 🐾🙏

























































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