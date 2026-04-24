EMERGENCY Help Popcorn Heal

Meet Popcorn:





Popcorn is a young Legbar hen, approximately a year old, and she has already been through so much.





Before arriving at our sanctuary Popcorn was known for her adventurous spirit. She loved flying up into trees and exploring the world around her. Based on her history I suspect that her injury occurred after one her wings was trimmed, affecting her ability to land safely. The injury happened over a month ago and sadly she did not recieve any sort of treatment during that time from her previous home and has been living with pain and limited mobility.





Despite everything, she remains gentle, trusting, and full of life. She greets each day with determination and reminds us why every animal deserves a chance to heal. I am committed to giving Popcorn that chance.





Upon arrival Popcorn was given a bowl full of healthy treats, which she ate with the ferocity of a starving hen. Her welcome meal was followed up with spa treatment, a nice warm soak to clean and assess her leg and a blow dry. After some pain medication and love she is resting in a small pen to minimize her mobility while I try to find the funds to further treat her.





Popcorn urgently needs veterinary care. She requires X-rays to determine the extent of her injury, along with anti-inflammatory treatment to help keep her comfortable and improve her quality of life.





As a sanctuary I do everything I can for animals in need, but unexpected medical cases like Popcorn's stretch my resources. I am asking for your help to give this brave little hen the care she deserves.





Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward Popcorn's veterinary expenses and ongoing care. If you're unable to donate, sharing her story would mean the world to us.





Thank you for helping us give Popcorn the care, comfort, and second chance she deserves.





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Estimated Cost Breakdown:





Initial Exam: $75-150 (depending on whether I can get an appt at my local avian vet or if I have to bring her to the emergency vet a town over)





Xrays & Interpretation: $300 approximately





Pain medication and/or antibiotics: $20–$100





Additional treatment (splinting, wound care, surgery, hospitalization, etc.): can range from $100 - $1,000 depending on the injury.





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My most recent visit to the veterinary clinic with Willow cost just over $500 which included the exam, xrays, interpretation of xrays and calcium shot...





So any treatment beyond this for Popcorn could potentially cost $1000+





Popcorn's status will be updated with donors, along with any progress reports and steps taken with the vet.





Any funds not needed for her care will be used for future veterinary expenses for our flock.







