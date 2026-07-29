Emergency C Section Travel and possible NICUstayp

🚨 Emergency C-Section, Travel & Possible NICU Support for My Daughter & Grandbaby





Hi, my name is Crystal Trujillo, and I am asking for help during an unexpected medical emergency involving my daughter and grandbaby.





My daughter and I had to urgently travel from to on very short notice so she can safely deliver her baby through an emergency C-section scheduled for this Thursday.





Everything happened very quickly, and we were not financially prepared for this sudden situation. We are currently struggling to cover:





- Gas and travel expenses

- Lodging near the hospital

- Food and daily necessities

- Recovery support after surgery

- Possible NICU-related needs for the baby





We were recently told the baby is only around 4 pounds and may need NICU care after delivery. As you can imagine, this has been extremely overwhelming emotionally, mentally, and financially for our family.





Right now, our focus is making sure my daughter and grandbaby are safe, supported, and able to get the medical care they need without additional stress and worry.





Any donation, no matter how small, would mean more than words can express during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, prayers and shares are also greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family during this emergency.





With gratitude,

Crystal Trujillo





💙 Cash App: $trujillo143