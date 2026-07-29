Emergency C Section Needed to Save Baby and Mama

Stephen and Stacy Carson have four precious children and Stacy is 37 weeks pregnant. They are living off the grid in the mountains of Mainland Mexico and just found out that their new baby is not getting enough oxygen and must get an EMERGENCY C-SECTION today!





We are raising money to pay for the medical procedure and hopefully if more comes in we can help to support them through this critical moment. Due to several difficult events, they have been left in a financial crisis with only a small shed to live in while getting walls put on their home. In addition, their vehicle is having some serious issues and they are concerned about their family's safety while trying to get to the hospital and back.





Any amount that you can contribute to help them as they navigate this crisis is gratefully appreciated, as we want them to be able to focus on the joy of welcoming their fifth child, a little girl they have already named Mackenzie. Obviously this is a highly stressful situation, so prayers are also welcomed along with financial contribution.





We are spreading out the circle of love and friendship around them and inviting all who can to participate. We will be providing updates regularly.





With gratitude,

The Family and Friends of Stephen and Stacy Carson





P.S. GiveSendGod has required that I add this information to the campaign. I am Charissa Proctor, sister of Stephen Carson. As soon as the contributions of this campaign clear Give Send God's verification process, I will send them directly to Stephen via bank transfer ASAP. Thank you again for all of your love and support to Stephen, Stacy, Mackenzie and the entire Carson family during this intense season!