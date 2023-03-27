Emergency C-Section for My Pregnant Dog

I recently left a domestic violence relationship and lost my job. My dog is pregnant and requires a c-section. The money I had saved for her c-section, I had to use in order to free myself and my 4-year-old son from our abuser.





Now I'm facing an impossible choice: my dog needs this surgery to survive, and her puppies do too. Without it, both are at serious risk. I don't have the funds to cover the c-section right now, and I can't bear to lose her after everything we've been through together.





Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with my son, my dog, and me as we rebuild our lives.