on the 27th of June 2026,my Dad slumped and was rushed to the hospital. While they are fighting hard in the ICU,the medical bills are rapidly piling up. We are raising 5 million to cover his immediate treatment and upcoming physical therapy.

Please you all should come to my aid and help my life,am highly frustrated right now,really need your assistance,please help me and shady to people so that we can raise this money

please let’s save a life 🙏

Thank you as you help

No amount is small