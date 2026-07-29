Emergency Brain Surgery Out of the Blue

On March 16th of this year, our dear friend Liz underwent emergency brain surgery to relieve dangerous pressure from spinal fluid and prevent a stroke—an experience that has turned her family’s world upside down overnight.

Liz has always been someone who shows up for others. As a corporate trainer, an involved mom to her 9-year-old daughter, and a loving wife, she brings encouragement, energy, and joy to everyone lucky enough to know her.

Right now, her focus should be on healing and being present with her family—but instead, they are facing mounting stress from medical bills and lost income, on top of the physical, emotional, and mental challenges that come with her recovery.

Since the surgery, Liz has not yet been cleared to return to work and is on indefinite leave. While she initially had paid medical leave, that support has now come to an end, and unfortunately, she does not have short-term disability coverage. Her doctor expects her recovery to take at least another month, possibly longer depending on her progress.

Liz’s recovery has also come with significant and ongoing challenges. She has lost some movement on her left side and now requires both physical and speech therapy to regain strength, coordination, and independence. In addition, while the surgery addressed the immediate emergency, cysts remain in her brain stem. These cysts are inoperable unless they become life-threatening, which means she must undergo frequent MRIs and ongoing monitoring to ensure they do not grow or cause further complications—each appointment adding to the financial and emotional burden.

The combination of lost income, ongoing therapy, and continuous medical monitoring is creating overwhelming stress for Liz and her family. Right now, her doctor has given one critical instruction: she needs to avoid stress and rest as much as possible in order to heal.

We are asking for your support to help ease this burden. Your donation will go directly toward medical bills, therapy costs, and everyday expenses while Liz is unable to work. Most importantly, it will give her the peace of mind she needs to focus fully on her recovery and her family. Any amount helps!