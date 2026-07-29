GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Emergency Brain Surgery Out of the Blue

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$2,883 USD

Fundraiser created byClaudia Hrinda

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Maloney

Emergency Brain Surgery Out of the Blue

On March 16th of this year, our dear friend Liz underwent emergency brain surgery to relieve dangerous pressure from spinal fluid and prevent a stroke—an experience that has turned her family’s world upside down overnight.

Liz has always been someone who shows up for others. As a corporate trainer, an involved mom to her 9-year-old daughter, and a loving wife, she brings encouragement, energy, and joy to everyone lucky enough to know her.

Right now, her focus should be on healing and being present with her family—but instead, they are facing mounting stress from medical bills and lost income, on top of the physical, emotional, and mental challenges that come with her recovery.

Since the surgery, Liz has not yet been cleared to return to work and is on indefinite leave. While she initially had paid medical leave, that support has now come to an end, and unfortunately, she does not have short-term disability coverage. Her doctor expects her recovery to take at least another month, possibly longer depending on her progress.

Liz’s recovery has also come with significant and ongoing challenges. She has lost some movement on her left side and now requires both physical and speech therapy to regain strength, coordination, and independence. In addition, while the surgery addressed the immediate emergency, cysts remain in her brain stem. These cysts are inoperable unless they become life-threatening, which means she must undergo frequent MRIs and ongoing monitoring to ensure they do not grow or cause further complications—each appointment adding to the financial and emotional burden.

The combination of lost income, ongoing therapy, and continuous medical monitoring is creating overwhelming stress for Liz and her family. Right now, her doctor has given one critical instruction: she needs to avoid stress and rest as much as possible in order to heal.

We are asking for your support to help ease this burden. Your donation will go directly toward medical bills, therapy costs, and everyday expenses while Liz is unable to work. Most importantly, it will give her the peace of mind she needs to focus fully on her recovery and her family. Any amount helps!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve