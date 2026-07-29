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Emergency Birth Support for Bella Maree

Goal$4,000 NZD

Fundraiser created byGrant King

Fundraiser funds will be received by Maree McKernan

Emergency Birth Support for Bella Maree

UPDATE, MAY 31: Hello, I’m sad to say that this campaign has been a complete waste of time. I guess no one thinks our situation is bad enough. Well, guess what, if your unborn baby had had an umbilical cord wrapped around its neck for three weeks, and our doctor kept saying she could be born at any moment, and she still isn’t, and we still hold our breath not knowing when and if, and how, and with nowhere near the money we need for her safe arrival into our world, your world be close to as bad as it gets now too. I don’t care if it’s five bucks; if enough people suddenly see that we have a problem, it might add up to something important, life-saving, and life-changing. Thanks, Grant


Here's our original post for more info:


Our baby girl, Bella Maree, is due within days — and we are running out of time.

Julieta’s pregnancy is now considered high-risk. The baby is breech, the umbilical cord is wrapped around her neck, and doctors have warned us that an emergency C-section may be needed at any moment.

Here in the Philippines, treatment is not given unless you can pay upfront. If we cannot keep up with the hospital costs, scans, medications, and delivery fees, we risk losing access to critical care when Julieta goes into labour.

We launched this fundraiser hoping for support, but almost all donations so far have come only from family and close friends. We are still far short of what we need, and the birth is now only days away.

We have spent years trying to survive without asking for help. I’m a writer whose income collapsed after the pandemic and the rise of AI-driven content work. Julieta runs a small online clothing business that has been hit by repeated setbacks and financial losses.

Right now, none of that matters as much as getting Julieta and Bella safely through this birth.

Funds raised will go directly toward:

• hospital and delivery costs

• emergency C-section expenses (If needed)

• medications and prenatal care

• rent, food, and recovery during the birth period

• baby essentials for Bella

Any donation — even a small one — could genuinely make the difference for our family right now.

As a thank you, I’m also giving away my novels and short stories free during the fundraiser through my Payhip page: https://payhip.com/BingBangBooks

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this. We are scared, exhausted, and running out of options.

Thank you for reading and helping us try to bring Bella safely into the world.

Much love, Grant and Julieta

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