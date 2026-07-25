Emergency auto repairs done $305 more needed🙏

I'm reaching out because I need a little help during a difficult time. I'm a newly single mom who will be starting a new, and I'm doing everything I can to build a stable future for my family. Money is extremely tight, and I'm living on a very low income while trying to catch up financially.

My car recently broke down and is currently at Guarantee Automotive on Mariposa Road in Stockton, California. The repair has already been completed, but I need $305 to pay the remaining balance so I can pick up my vehicle.

Without my car, it's very difficult to get to work and take care of my responsibilities. This repair is essential so I can keep my job and continue providing for my family.

If you're able to donate, even a few dollars would make a huge difference. If you can't donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging time. All emissions repairs were completed and other cost was very unexpected but essentially needed. Thank you all kindly God Bless