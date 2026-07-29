Emergency assistance

Hi my name is Neka I'm 30 years old and it's very embarrassing to say and have to do this but I really really need help my lights are currently cut off it's been 4 days now and I don't have those type funds to pay it in full because it's so high and they won't cut it on till I get the full amount my son and I cannot stay inside this hot house I've also went to the only helping place in New Iberia name smiles the lady there is beyond they never have funds they only help who they want to help it's so many complaints with them it's ridiculous and all I needed is help getting my lights back on they've been off 4 days now I've been sleeping in here hot/sweaty hungry and thirsty still tryna do whatever I can I have no where else to go I don't have any family I can turn to for help so I'm here asking could anyone help I promise anything would help me if you can't help just please pray for me I honestly understand everyone is dealing with things and this is the last thing I ever in life wanted to have to do I hate this so much again if anyone could help me anything counts & I would really appreciate it 🙏🏾 Thank you