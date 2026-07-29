Emergency and medical expenses

I have been facing some medical concerns for a while now, in May things started taking a turn for the worst. About half way through May i started getting really bad headaches and my vision started to blur/double. I had been working with Garret Eye to try and figure out what was going on. On May 20th Dr. Anderson sent me to the E.D. where it was confirmed that I had optical niritus. We started treatment and my vision started to return. On May 25th, I reached out to Garret Eye again because I was unable to make out any type of shapes and had lost all of my color vision, I was only seeing in black and white. On May 26th Dr. Garret did an exam and started making phone calls to have me sent out to a hospital to find out what was happening. May 27th I was admitted to the Milwaukee hospital. I spent 5 days there getting treatments to restore my vision and under going a load of tests to find out what had happened. I was released to go home on May 31st with my vision back only having watery colors, which we are not sure will ever fully return.





While doing the plasma transfer and the i.v. steroids to return my vision, I have become a type 1 diabetic that is insulin dependent. I have also been confirmed as an M.S. patient. My P.C.P. has said that I am unable to work for what we are hoping is a short period of time, while we get all the specialist set up and come up with a plan on how we are going to manage the symptoms. In the short time that i have been home, my main insurance company has dropped my coverage, I am trying to take care of a shutoff for the gas (which is our cooking source), trying to figure out how to get the basic necessities for the household. I did reach out for help with DHHS, but because they are saying I am in non-compliance with their guidelines, due to an appointment that was missed while everything was happening, I am not able to ask for any type of help until September 1st. There is an application for disability in progress, but we are unsure how long it will take to get that through the medical review part with all of the ongoing appointments.





We have a long road ahead of us. My family is doing everything that they can to try and help, I am reaching out for help because I cannot do this on my own. Anything that anyone is willing to help with would be greatly appreciated.