GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Emergency and medical expenses

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySara Brunette

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sara Brunette

Emergency and medical expenses

I have been facing some medical concerns for a while now, in May things started taking a turn for the worst. About half way through May i started getting really bad headaches and my vision started to blur/double. I had been working with Garret Eye to try and figure out what was going on. On May 20th Dr. Anderson sent me to the E.D. where it was confirmed that I had optical niritus. We started treatment and my vision started to return. On May 25th, I reached out to Garret Eye again because I was unable to make out any type of shapes and had lost all of my color vision, I was only seeing in black and white. On May 26th Dr. Garret did an exam and started making phone calls to have me sent out to a hospital to find out what was happening. May 27th I was admitted to the Milwaukee hospital. I spent 5 days there getting treatments to restore my vision and under going a load of tests to find out what had happened. I was released to go home on May 31st with my vision back only having watery colors, which we are not sure will ever fully return.


While doing the plasma transfer and the i.v. steroids to return my vision, I have become a type 1 diabetic that is insulin dependent. I have also been confirmed as an M.S. patient. My P.C.P. has said that I am unable to work for what we are hoping is a short period of time, while we get all the specialist set up and come up with a plan on how we are going to manage the symptoms. In the short time that i have been home, my main insurance company has dropped my coverage, I am trying to take care of a shutoff for the gas (which is our cooking source), trying to figure out how to get the basic necessities for the household. I did reach out for help with DHHS, but because they are saying I am in non-compliance with their guidelines, due to an appointment that was missed while everything was happening, I am not able to ask for any type of help until September 1st. There is an application for disability in progress, but we are unsure how long it will take to get that through the medical review part with all of the ongoing appointments.


We have a long road ahead of us. My family is doing everything that they can to try and help, I am reaching out for help because I cannot do this on my own. Anything that anyone is willing to help with would be greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve