Emergency Aid for Burn Victims in Afghanistan

Three hardworking men left their homes early in the morning to open their small shops and earn a living for their families. Tragically, a sudden petrol and gas explosion occurred in their workplace, causing a devastating fire.

One of the victims lost his life due to the severity of his injuries. The other two victims suffered severe burns and are currently receiving emergency medical treatment in the hospital. Their condition remains critical, and they require ongoing medical care, medicines, and possible surgeries.

The explosion also destroyed their workplace and belongings, leaving their families in a very difficult financial situation. These families were already living in poverty and now face overwhelming medical expenses and the loss of their source of income.

We are raising funds to support the injured victims, help cover urgent medical costs, and provide assistance to the affected families during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference and help save lives.

We sincerely thank everyone for their kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Your contribution will bring hope and relief to families facing an unimaginable tragedy.

May God bless you for your compassion and support.