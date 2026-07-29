Emergency adoption for sexually abused children

Montgomery County NY Child Protection Services have given me 2 Children as part of a Safety Plan, one who was sexually molested by her own father. CPS wants me to get custody of them but I currently do not have sufficient housing for them. Im looking for a 3 bedroom apartment but do not have the money to accommodate. Im currently disabled and still pending SSI. I tried Social Services, Housing Authority, and Catholic Charities all to no avail, and I can't qualify because I don't have full custody to put them on my case. So Im going hungry to feed them with no help from state. If I do not acquire a apartment they wil go to foster care which they are scared of happening as they have been through enough. Any help would be greatly appreciated