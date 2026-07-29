Emergency A/C Repair for Special Needs Family Van

​Hi everyone,





​I am reaching out because I am in a tough spot and desperately need to get the air conditioning repaired in the van we are currently using. The A/C is completely broken, and the repair estimate is $900+.

​With summer heat here, driving without A/C isn't just uncomfortable—it's dangerous. I have to drive my two young boys to therapy appointments five days a week. My oldest son is level 3 autistic, and he overheats incredibly fast in his car seat, making these essential daily trips a major health risk.

​The Situation:

​The Vehicle: We are currently driving a borrowed van. The owner is letting us use it but refuses to pay for the repairs.

​The Background: My ex-husband refused to return my own vehicle, kept it alongside his own, and has since traded both of them in for a brand-new pickup truck.

​Our Income: My only current income is a very tight monthly child support check. Because my oldest son requires specialized, full-time care that standard daycares cannot provide, I am currently unable to work outside the home.

​Every single dollar from this fundraiser will go directly to the mechanic to get this A/C running so I can safely transport my kids to their medical and developmental appointments.

​If you can donate, even a small amount, it would mean the world to us. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this link.

​Thank you so much for your support and kindness.