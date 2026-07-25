Emergency Help!!!! Family in NEED





Hello community, friends, and family,

My name is LaTrese Gray. I am a 36-year-old mother to a wonderful 6-year-old son, and I am the proud owner of two small businesses. Usually, I am a fiercely independent provider, worker, and entrepreneur. However, a major unexpected event has completely shifted my life.

Back in March, I suffered a severe injury. This sudden physical setback has temporarily stopped me from working hands-on and running my businesses the way I need to. To add to this massive transition, my son and I just relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.

Moving to a brand-new city is a beautiful fresh start, but navigating an injury while trying to unpack, establish a household, and care for a young child without an active income has placed a heavy financial strain on us. I am doing everything I can to heal, but right now, I need to focus on my recovery so I can safely get back to work and provide for my son.

I am reaching out to ask for a little temporary assistance during this vulnerable transition. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Essential living expenses for my son and me while I cannot work. Rent and basic utilities to keep our new Nashville home secure. Medical costs or recovery needs to help speed up my healing process.

As a mother and an entrepreneur, asking for help is not easy, but I know that community makes us stronger. If you are able to donate, even a small amount will make a world of difference for my little family as we get back on our feet. If you cannot give financially, please consider sharing our link with your network.

Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, shares, and support!

With love and gratitude,

LaTrese Gray



