GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Mission Burning Bush Intl Ministries

Goal£2,500 GBP

Fundraiser created byEliya Phillip Phillip R

Mission Burning Bush Intl Ministries

Dear Leader,


Grace and peace be to you in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

My name is Eliya Phillip, and I am a composer and producer based in Bangalore. I am reaching out to you as an individual servant of God to share a mandate 29 years in the making.

The Hidden Season

Chosen for prayer at age 3, I have walked a path marked by both miracles and deep "crushing." Following a divine command, I have been hidden in a season of fasting and brokenness for the last 7 years (2017–2025). As that season concluded, the Lord released 7 Prophetic Songs—spiritual weapons for the restoration of Zion.

The Mandate & The Need

I am now emerging to fulfill the "Set Time" (Psalm 102:13) by producing cinematic visuals for these songs. I am seeking partners to stand with me through personal gifts toward a total requirement of GBP 2,500. These funds will go directly to professional audio mastering and high-quality video production to reach every tribe and language.


View the Vision:

• Zion Project Trailer:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gFluDXATnRDWDL-fTBXif_VBQJmmIkqH?usp=sharing


YouTube :

https://youtube.com/@eliyarlogeshwaran?si=nJCEL5m07h9q8wsD


How to Support as a Personal Gift:

• India (PhonePe/UPI): eliyaphillip@ybl (8553060975)

I trust the Spirit to connect this mission with the hearts of the diaspora called to stand with Zion in this hour.


We are open for global outreach for Preachings, Teaching and growing in the spiritual excellence


In Spirit and in Truth,

Eliya Phillip

Founder, Burning Bush International


Cell +918553060975

Whatsapp +918553060975

Gmail - eliyaphillip1997@gmail.com

burningbushintl@gmail.com

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve