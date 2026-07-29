Mission Burning Bush Intl Ministries

Dear Leader,





Grace and peace be to you in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

My name is Eliya Phillip, and I am a composer and producer based in Bangalore. I am reaching out to you as an individual servant of God to share a mandate 29 years in the making.

The Hidden Season

Chosen for prayer at age 3, I have walked a path marked by both miracles and deep "crushing." Following a divine command, I have been hidden in a season of fasting and brokenness for the last 7 years (2017–2025). As that season concluded, the Lord released 7 Prophetic Songs—spiritual weapons for the restoration of Zion.

The Mandate & The Need

I am now emerging to fulfill the "Set Time" (Psalm 102:13) by producing cinematic visuals for these songs. I am seeking partners to stand with me through personal gifts toward a total requirement of GBP 2,500. These funds will go directly to professional audio mastering and high-quality video production to reach every tribe and language.





View the Vision:

• Zion Project Trailer:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gFluDXATnRDWDL-fTBXif_VBQJmmIkqH?usp=sharing





YouTube :

https://youtube.com/@eliyarlogeshwaran?si=nJCEL5m07h9q8wsD





How to Support as a Personal Gift:

• India (PhonePe/UPI): eliyaphillip@ybl (8553060975)

I trust the Spirit to connect this mission with the hearts of the diaspora called to stand with Zion in this hour.





We are open for global outreach for Preachings, Teaching and growing in the spiritual excellence





In Spirit and in Truth,

Eliya Phillip

Founder, Burning Bush International





Cell +918553060975

Whatsapp +918553060975

Gmail - eliyaphillip1997@gmail.com

burningbushintl@gmail.com