Elysia (Martin) Wagner: Death of spouse, Daniel

My husband, Daniel Ray Wagner, died tragically and suddenly this past Sunday at dawn, June 14, 2026 in PHX, AZ. Danny and I had just celebrated our 1 year wedding anniversary; we were deeply in love and had surmounted incredible hurdles and trials to be together, marry, and plan our happily ever after together, Instead, Danny died from a fentanyl OD, relapsing 2 weeks before his 2nd sober anniversary, I am a recovering opioid addict with 2.5 years clean. This is the worst possible outcome I could have imagined for my Danny, and myself. I am reeling. I also am sinking financially now; no job yet in Ohio, no income to depend on from Daniel, no life insurance, no 401k to pull from and enough money to pay July rent on our new place in Stow which is now too big for me to need alone. I will downsize soon. I also need to cover Daniel’s final expenses. So many people have asked how they can help me right now; this is it! The goal amount was recommended by my cousin, Barb, who is helping me move cross-country from PHX to Stow in Daniel’s stead. If you want yo contribute differently, please email me or message herein. I am grateful for any help you can give. I also need connections in the Akron/Cleveland/Stow area for jobs, recovery from addiction, recovery from losing a loved one to opioids, grief, even just likeminded people who could take me under their wing in OH and help me build a life in Ohio alone. Thank you.