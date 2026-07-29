Elvis Needs Urgent Cancer Treatment

My sweet soul dog, Elvis, was recently diagnosed with a cancerous liver mass. He has supported me through many lows and personal health struggles throughout the years. His prognosis is good with radiation therapy, which also may provide curative surgery to be an option once the tumor has shrunk. This came very suddenly, and was a huge shock. He had a gallbladder infection last year, and an ultrasound in November, so it was unexpected. God made me a steward of this beautiful creature, and I can't deprive him of the help he so desperately needs. I'm already in a place of suffering, including financially. I made a career change for my own health a few months ago, and even working two jobs has not been enough to make ends meet.





Prayers are wildly appreciated! Believing for a miracle, both for healing & financially.





God bless everyone who comes by this post.





UPDATE: We were blessed to have a charitable grant come alongside us to help cover part of the cost of Elvis' treatment. They will be paying their contribution to the vet directly, once all of the treatments are complete. They were not able to schedule us as quickly as they originally estimated, so we have to delay his treatment a couple more weeks.





You can probably tell I have not adjusted our goal amount. This is because we still have about a $1,500 gap to cover between what we've already raised, and what the grant was willing to cover. We are also keeping in mind the possibility of curative surgery down the road, once his tumor has shrunk. We do not have an estimated cost for this at this time.





It has been wonderful to see the support of friends and strangers come through. It definitely helps us feel less alone.