El Shammah Food Security and Community Upliftment

This is an initiative for Food Security and Community Upliftment.

Food security is an economic and social condition of ready access by all members of a household to nutritionally adequate and safe food.

The long term goal is to help 50 families. The goal of this campaign is to help the first family with their living expenses for one year.

We have a vision of an organization where all People with the same Mindset, Will, Culture and Belief can work together on our Lifestyle Community Farms (based on kibbutz system), in Peace and Harmony, with Love, promoting others' interests above their own.

Placing our Country, Economy, and the Future of our children first and sacrificing our own Agendas to Create a Utopia in these Communities for the benefit of all concerned. Perhaps the world will see how much God Loves us!

It's a place where Everybody will serve one another and make sure everybody is successful, Luke 14:33.

Matthew 14:19 NKJV

Then He commanded the multitudes to sit down on the grass. And He took the five loaves and the two fish, and looking up to heaven, He blessed and broke and gave the loaves to the disciples; and the disciples gave to the multitudes.

For the bigger picture, please visit Ecobutz Farming El-Shammah Foundation (NPC)



