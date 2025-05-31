El Salvador Mission Trip 2025

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,260
Campaign funds will be received by Carolyn Pokrywka
This July, I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to travel to El Salvador on a mission trip. I’ll be serving alongside local communities—sharing God’s love through practical help and building meaningful connections with people facing daily challenges.
I’m currently raising funds to help cover travel and ministry supplies. If you feel led to support this mission, know that every gift, no matter the size will make a meaningful difference.
Thank you so much for your prayers, encouragement, and generosity as I step out in faith to be the hands and feet of Jesus. I’m truly excited to see how God moves through this journey!
Joshua 1:9
Enjoy every moment and be safe!
Enjoy your trip and mission in helping others and serving the Lord.
The blessing of God through Christ Jesus be upon you, Carys!
Be safe!
So excited for you!!
I'm so proud of you!
Lifting you in prayer. God Bless you.
Good luck and have fun!!
What an amazing opportunity for you Carys.. very proud of you~
