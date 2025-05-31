Campaign Image

El Salvador Mission Trip 2025

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,260

Campaign created by Carys Pokrywka

Campaign funds will be received by Carolyn Pokrywka

El Salvador Mission Trip 2025

This July, I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to travel to El Salvador on a mission trip. I’ll be serving alongside local communities—sharing God’s love through practical help and building meaningful connections with people facing daily challenges.

I’m currently raising funds to help cover travel and ministry supplies. If you feel led to support this mission, know that every gift, no matter the size will make a meaningful difference.

Thank you so much for your prayers, encouragement, and generosity as I step out in faith to be the hands and feet of Jesus. I’m truly excited to see how God moves through this journey!

Recent Donations
Show:
Ethan Fairbank
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Joshua 1:9

Brad Bauhof
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

The Tabors
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Enjoy every moment and be safe!

Grand Pop
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Enjoy your trip and mission in helping others and serving the Lord.

Charlie Mayes
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

The blessing of God through Christ Jesus be upon you, Carys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Uncle B
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Be safe!

Naomi
$ 15.00 USD
20 days ago

Cindy Kirk
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

Carys Pokrywka
$ 15.00 USD
21 days ago

Kamryn
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Hannah
$ 15.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Brandi Squibb
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

So excited for you!!

Mom Mom
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm so proud of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lifting you in prayer. God Bless you.

Breslin Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck and have fun!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

What an amazing opportunity for you Carys.. very proud of you~

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo