Primero Revival Mission

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $575
While today’s newest yachts certainly deserve acclaim for their technical achievements, some of the most impressive works of craftsmanship, those that remain highly regarded by generations of boating-lovers to this day, date back to more than a century ago.
One such of these beloved and renowned vessels is El Primero, constructed in 1893. Aptly named ‘The First’, it was the first steam yacht in history to be constructed on the West Coast of America.
Its modeling inspired by Native American ocean canoes, the Clipper bow and hull hold the exact angle of those the early settlers used in their vessels, making it far easier to maneuver through waters, with or without an engine. In its earliest days, El Primero even carried a set of emergency sails, just in case.
Poised at over 120 ft. in length, with a teakwood and mahogany paneled interior, hand-carved wood cabinetry, two 225 horsepower triple-expansion engines, accommodations for up to 22 guest with a full crew, and an impressive 5,000 miles of cruising range, she was a categorical megayacht of her era.
Droughting only 4ft of water at the bow, and 5ft at the stern, El Primero is built for speed, reef exploration, and shoreline cruises.
With its reputation as the most luxurious boat afloat on the West Coast throughout the early to mid-1900s, it is confirmed to have transported at least four U.S. presidents: Taft, Harding, Hoover, and Roosevelt.
During the 1950s, it stood as one of only two operational steam yachts remaining on the Puget Sound in the wake of World War II. The second yacht against whom El Primero raced in a wager some 30 years prior, and ultimately won against, despite the odds.
With a build like no other vessel on the water today, a rich and ever-unfolding history, and the unique operational potential afforded to it by both, our mission is to give El Primero the future it deserves, and in turn the modern general public an authentic perspective into our vanished past.
We dream of restoring the iconic features of the vessel back to their original glory and re-opening its deck up to the public for private tours, events, and both long and short-distance cruises. To accomplish this feat, the Primero’s first stop is South America, where high-quality materials are abundant, readily accessible, and much lower in cost. The owner and his team of recruited volunteers will work to clean, repair, and finish the deck, cabins, kitchen, living and dining rooms before returning her to the West Coast for her biggest debut to date.
Anyone who appreciates careful craftsmanship, timeless luxury, and unwavering fortitude will be pleased to witness El Primero to overcome the odds, one more time, as she draws on 130 years since her first sail. Whether by volunteering or donation, every act of service made in helping to complete her restoration is recognized as an instrumental operative in our mission. These contributions are essential to our team achieving the high caliber of excellence, adaptability, and efficiency that a job of this undertaking commands.
Volunteers and donors alike can elect to have their name entered in our Restoration Raffle for a chance to win a free cruise for two in one of El Primero’s estate suites during her maiden voyage.
One hundred other contributors entered will be awarded a voucher for 75% a cruise for two.
Email Us
PrimeroRevival@gmail.com
Visit Our Website
PrimeroRevival.com
I’d love to see this legendary vessel restored. Here’s my little effort. Wish I could do more.
Best of luck to you!! Live the project
Wishing you luck. I hope to see it when your completed.
One old yacht lover to the next. Good luck with your project. I will be looking for updates. Maybe I’ll get the chance to check it out in person
Keep her floating, see you soon.
What do you have for safety equipment? I will donate a life raft for safety to the vessel. Let me know.
She is a gorgeous yacht, from a time when traditional seamanship was a mark of excellence and naval architecture required an artistic expression more elegant than the maths used to design her.
Good luck with your project ..From a fellow sailor trying to live my dream too....I had to be your #1 contributor...lol
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.