Elmer crandle cancer treatment and other medical i

I am lone younger gentlemen I am 36 yrs old I am taking of a older gentleman is 77 yrs old his wife left when he no longer could work due to cancer and has no other family he has chest cancer and right resently has contracted prostate cancer and his medical bill are piling up and i only make 10 dollar a hr working construction and only so much i can do so if there is anyone out there that can please i beg u please