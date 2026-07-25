Ellie's Launch to Japan

Lord willing, I'm going to Japan! God has been so kind to speak and act, to promise and fulfill, and to fling doors open wide for me to go to Japan carrying the Gospel of Christ.

Over these past few years, every single thing I've done has been with this goal in mind: to serve God by bringing a message of hope to those who are spiritually impoverished and starving. Now, I am as ready as I'll ever be to take the leap. As a full-time missionary working under a non-profit, I will be responsible for fundraising 100% of my ministry funds and salary. This lump sum will cover my moving and first year's expenses there. I will also be in need of monthly support partners during my time serving - but more on that later. I am so grateful for all of you who have been, are, and will be supporting me financially through this! May the Lamb receive His reward!