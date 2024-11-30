Elle Palmer Activism

Campaign funds will be received by Elle Palmer
Elle Palmer is a 25 year old woman who spent 5 years as a transgender man. She took testosterone for 3 years, then detransitioned before she was 20. Since her detransition in 2019, Elle has spoken openly about the struggles in her life that led to her coming out as a trans boy at 15, the harms from childhood transition, and the lifelong effects that remain even years after her last shot of testosterone. Elle began speaking publicly in 2024 so she can share her story with as many people as possible, and hopefully reach the ones who need to hear it the most
Elle spoke at “Protecting Women & Girls in Washington” with WDI USA in Seattle on 11/17/24, and she traveled to Washington, D.C. on 12/4/24 to rally at the Supreme Court for the Skrmetti case and speak to the media!
Elle is attending AmFest for the first time on Dec. 19-21 in Phoenix, Arizona! She will likely speak to the media and will definitely have a lot of fun!
Please support her journey. She will use these funds to travel to the next event to speak about her story, support other detransitioners, protect women and girls, or meet with lawmakers to continue adding her voice to the collective who are finally speaking up about common sense!
Thanks for your work, have fun !
Hotel fund. Thank you for the work you’re doing to protect vulnerable young people.
Keep going strong even when the road is long. You ARE helping
Hi Elle, It was great to meet you and Simon last night. Your work is so important to all of us that have to exist in the shadows. Please let me know if there is anything we can do to support your work and please stay in touch. My wife and I are grateful for the your strength in attempting to change the public narrative.
I've followed you since a few months into your detransition. You've helped me understand the underlying issues and struggles in healing. I have trans relative who is not unlike you. Thank you for speaking out.
Elle, you embody strength beyond words. I am in absolute awe and admiration of you. I’m honored to donate, and I’ll be following along on your journey and am proud to share your story.
Thank you for your bravery! Truth will prevail, but not without courageous women like you. ❤️
Michael S.
Elle, I am grateful to God that you now known your true identity!
I'm happy for you that you've found strength and purpose. Thank you for telling your story.
All the best Elle. Thank you for your story. We’ll follow your journey on X.
Good luck, Elle! Thanks for fighting for women and girls!
Bless you and your efforts.
December 7th, 2024
In two weeks, I will be attending AmFest in Phoenix, Arizona. Anything you contribute now will help me get there! If you will be there, please message me on X, so I can meet you, give you a hug, and thank you in person!
DC Update:
God called me to make this campaign, because He knew the sponsors would revoke their promise to reimburse me the day before my flight was set to take off. I would not have been able to go without your donations, because the flights were so expensive on such short notice. Thank you so much.
Thanks to God, I learned how to be strong in the face of such upsetting circumstances, have faith in what I can do, and accept support from people who care about me, even if they’re not family. Because He knew how many of you would show up.
So here’s where God led me.
I rallied in front of the Supreme Court and cried at the stories of my fellow detransitioners and the other speakers who know just how wrong this is. I made new friends, and met up with a lot of old ones! And I spoke to World News Group, a faithful and truthful Christian publication - here’s the link!
I spent most of my time in DC with tears in my eyes as God’s love washed over me. Every moment of this trip radiated with gratitude. Both to Him, for showing me the way, and to you, for allowing me to get there. This trip made me realize just how much I had been taking for granted things in my day to day life, like hot water from my shower at home, and delicious tap water from my sink.
During this trip, I was also able to visit the United States Botanical Garden and the History of the Bible Museum. I experienced two beautiful sides of God’s creation - nature and man. And yes, I cried at both of these places too.
Thank you all, and may God bless you. I can’t wait to do it again.
