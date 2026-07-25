Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!

I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to see where God leads through this experience.

Our team will be serving in one of the poorest regions of Brazil, partnering with Youth With A Mission (YWAM Brazil) and more than 100 Brazilian missionaries and volunteers. Together, we'll travel to over 30 villages, sharing God's love, bringing hope and encouragement, and serving families in practical ways.

We'll also be helping distribute donations from an 18-wheeler filled with clothing, shoes, household items, and other essential supplies. In addition, doctors and dentists on our team will be providing medical and dental care to people who have little or no access to these services. My role will be to serve however I'm needed while sharing the love and hope of Jesus with the people we meet.

Because this opportunity came together so quickly, the cost of airfare alone is nearly $2500, and I'm working to raise the funds needed to go. I truly believe this trip will be life-changing—not only for the people we'll have the chance to serve, but for me as well. It will give me the opportunity to step outside my comfort zone, experience another culture, grow in my faith, and be the hands and feet of Jesus.

If you feel led to support my trip, I would be so grateful for any donation, big or small. If you're not able to give, I would also really appreciate your prayers for our team, for safe travels, and for the people we'll meet along the way.

Thank you so much for being part of this journey with me. Your prayers, encouragement, and support truly mean the world to me!