Elisha's Missions Trip to Kenya

Hi Everyone!

I'm Elisha Sun and I'm so excited to share that this summer I get to go on my first missions trip to Nairobi, Kenya. I'm excited to go and see God's creation in other parts of the world. I will get to be a part of building a church sanctuary and also teaching kids in the local area.

My trip will be July 3rd - 12th, 2026.

I can't get there alone and need your help to go. Will you please consider supporting me as I raise money for this missions trip to Kenya, Africa?

I will be going through my church, Radiant Church in Surprise, AZ. I need to raise $3700. These are my support-raising due dates:

12/31/2025 $1000 due

1/31/2026 +$500 due

2/28/2026 +$500 due

3/31/2026 +$500 due

4/30/2026 +$500 due

5/31/2026 remaining amount due

Thank you! Elisha Sun