Elisha Reagan’s Missions to Zimbabwe

Hey everyone!





I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to go on a 2-week missions trip to Zimbabwe this July! During this trip, we’ll be traveling to villages, sharing the Gospel, praying with people, encouraging communities, and doing evangelism throughout the area. I truly believe God is opening this door for a reason, and I’m so excited to be part of what He’s doing there.





In order to go, I need to raise $3,500 by July to cover travel and ministry expenses. I can’t do this alone, so I’m asking for your support — whether through prayer, sharing this post, or financially giving toward this mission.





If you feel led to support me, any amount truly helps and means so much. More than anything, I would appreciate your prayers for safety, boldness, and for hearts to be impacted by the love of Jesus.





Thank you for believing in me and being part of this journey with me





“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…” — Matthew 28:19