Support Elise's dream of Club Volleyball

Hello, I am Jennifer, Elise's mom, and I am glad to support her in her volleyball dreams and goals. Please read straight from Elise here:





I have a dream to play club volleyball. Volleyball isn’t just a sport to me — it’s something I truly love. Every time I play, I grow as a player, teammate, and person while connecting with others who share the same passion.

This year, I hope to join a club team that will help me develop my skills and open doors for my future in the sport. The total cost is which covers tournament fees, uniforms, travel, and coaching. I play not just for myself, but for God’s glory, using the gifts He’s given me.

If you feel led to give, any amount helps and means more than you could ever know. Your support helps me keep doing what I love — growing in faith, teamwork, and skill along the way.

Thank you for believing in me and helping make this dream possible.

Donate, share, and pray — every bit makes a difference!











