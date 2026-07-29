Elis Mission Trip to Mexico

Dear friends and family,





This summer I will have the opportunity to serve with Radius International with some of my church body. Radius is committed to assisting the evangelical church and missions community by pre-field missions training that will equip cross-cultural workers to establish healthy, indigenous, reproducing churches among unreached language groups.





During this trip, we will be going to Radius in Tijuana, Mexico. While there, we will be serving with two different communities.





The first one is Casa Hogar Orphanage, where we will be serving the children by providing activities for them, leading some worship songs, and providing a meal for them.





The second one is Esperanza. Esperanza is a community composed of families living in extreme poverty outside the Tijuana dump. While here, we will be sharing the light of the gospel with those who are living there, providing a meal for them, and also we will be able to pray over this community and the people we meet. We will then be building shelters for the people who live in the dump and who sort through the garbage as their means of survival.





As I prepare for this trip, I would like to ask for your prayers.

Please pray for the community. Pray that the hearts of those we meet in Tijuana would be open to the good news of the gospel, and that our presence would encourage the people we will be working with. As some of our team is not fluent in spanish, please pray that we would be able to communicate clearly and effectively with those we encounter. Pray for our team's safety and health.





In addition to your prayers, I would also ask for your financial help. The total cost of this trip is $1200, and my goal is to raise this by May 31st.. This covers my food and lodging, travel expenses, and the resources we will need to serve the different communities during our trip. Your financial support would be a blessing to me and one that, God willing, will reach many people with the goodness of God in Tijuana.





In Christ,

Eli

*Fundraiser set up on behalf of my son Eli Michaels. Florence Michaels



