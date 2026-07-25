GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Elijah's Next Steps toward Mentoring Timothy

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$1,145 USD

Fundraiser created byElijah Alexander

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elijah Alexander

Elijah's Next Steps toward Mentoring Timothy

Do you remember that faithful year when you were about to embrace the world?.. The year when the transition from a high schooler to the beginning of adulthood began?..So many options for you to choose from and the world was at your fingertips.

In May of 2026, I will celebrate my high school graduation, a moment filled with much joy and pride. But beyond the celebrations, there's been something more tugging at my heart. For me, it wasn’t just about finishing one chapter of my life, but preparing for what's next in my journey as a man of God. This search feels monumental not only because of where I'm starting from, but also where I believe God wants me to go.

I've chosen a path that I believe God has led me to. This path may not be for everyone, but I believe it's for me. I'm opting for a gap year program with Mentoring Timothy, a Christian-based mission in the heart of Montana. It’s about more than just learning survival skills and spending time outdoors; it’s about finding my footing in this huge world and deepening my relationship with God in his beautiful creation.

This decision didn't come easy, though. I’ve struggled with pressure from everyone around me, including other friends and extended family. The pressure to go to college, and the pressure to do something that's good for others. And I wrestled with the question, "What is best for me?", not just physically but spiritually? After much prayer and discussion, I landed on this path because it aligns with who I am and who I am striving to become. I want to be grounded in faith, in tune with nature, and compassionate towards others.

But here is the hard part, the cost for this mission. This would be more than just my tuition fee, but it also takes care of living expenses and personal development programs, which are critical parts of my journey. I need to raise $17,800, an amount I don’t have yet. However, I am hopeful for and praying that God provides the funds. This isn't just about me; it's a mission with far-reaching potential that goes beyond my little pocket in this world. It speaks to preparing young people not only academically but spiritually and emotionally, teaching them to be men who serve God effectively rather than simply existing for themselves. And I believe this is a huge step in being where I need to be. And I need your help, your support could bridge this gap between what I need and where my faith will take me.

The journey God has placed before me is more than just a program; it's an invitation into the next chapter of life, one that seeks to shape my character through spiritual guidance and outdoor challenges. Your contribution can make all the difference in making this dream become a reality. So let’s walk this path together! Together, we can help me not only embrace every moment with courage and grace, but also inspire others my age to listen and go wherever God sends them. It will inspire other freshly highschool graduates to challenge the norm, step out of their comfort zone, and be who God calls them to be. I want to be ready for whatever life throws my way. So my question is, how will you be part of this pivotal journey? Any donation helps, and for those who donate, I am forever grateful for your support

"This program isn't just about surviving outdoors; it's about learning how to thrive spiritually, emotionally, and physically in a world that needs more young men of strong faith." - Elijah

Give. Pray. Share. Together, we can make this journey a reality

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve