Elijah's Next Steps toward Mentoring Timothy

Do you remember that faithful year when you were about to embrace the world?.. The year when the transition from a high schooler to the beginning of adulthood began?..So many options for you to choose from and the world was at your fingertips.

In May of 2026, I will celebrate my high school graduation, a moment filled with much joy and pride. But beyond the celebrations, there's been something more tugging at my heart. For me, it wasn’t just about finishing one chapter of my life, but preparing for what's next in my journey as a man of God. This search feels monumental not only because of where I'm starting from, but also where I believe God wants me to go.

I've chosen a path that I believe God has led me to. This path may not be for everyone, but I believe it's for me. I'm opting for a gap year program with Mentoring Timothy, a Christian-based mission in the heart of Montana. It’s about more than just learning survival skills and spending time outdoors; it’s about finding my footing in this huge world and deepening my relationship with God in his beautiful creation.

This decision didn't come easy, though. I’ve struggled with pressure from everyone around me, including other friends and extended family. The pressure to go to college, and the pressure to do something that's good for others. And I wrestled with the question, "What is best for me?", not just physically but spiritually? After much prayer and discussion, I landed on this path because it aligns with who I am and who I am striving to become. I want to be grounded in faith, in tune with nature, and compassionate towards others.

But here is the hard part, the cost for this mission. This would be more than just my tuition fee, but it also takes care of living expenses and personal development programs, which are critical parts of my journey. I need to raise $17,800, an amount I don’t have yet. However, I am hopeful for and praying that God provides the funds. This isn't just about me; it's a mission with far-reaching potential that goes beyond my little pocket in this world. It speaks to preparing young people not only academically but spiritually and emotionally, teaching them to be men who serve God effectively rather than simply existing for themselves. And I believe this is a huge step in being where I need to be. And I need your help, your support could bridge this gap between what I need and where my faith will take me.

The journey God has placed before me is more than just a program; it's an invitation into the next chapter of life, one that seeks to shape my character through spiritual guidance and outdoor challenges. Your contribution can make all the difference in making this dream become a reality. So let’s walk this path together! Together, we can help me not only embrace every moment with courage and grace, but also inspire others my age to listen and go wherever God sends them. It will inspire other freshly highschool graduates to challenge the norm, step out of their comfort zone, and be who God calls them to be. I want to be ready for whatever life throws my way. So my question is, how will you be part of this pivotal journey? Any donation helps, and for those who donate, I am forever grateful for your support

"This program isn't just about surviving outdoors; it's about learning how to thrive spiritually, emotionally, and physically in a world that needs more young men of strong faith." - Elijah

Give. Pray. Share. Together, we can make this journey a reality