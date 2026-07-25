YWAM Harpenden School of Mobilisation Fundraiser

Family!! As you may know, last year I went away to do a YWAM Discipleship Training School (DTS) with the EveryHeart Movement for 6 months!! So many poured into me in so many different ways and I am so thankful for your prayers and support!!





After finishing my DTS I felt the Lord calling me back home to Windsor and Canada!! Over the past few months the Lord has gripped my heart with a burden to see Canada met by the love of Jesus and mobilized to go and make disciples across the nation and around the world!!





That being said!! I have been accepted to YWAM Harpenden School of Mobilisation! It is a 3 month program where I will learn how to reach this generation with the gospel and mobilize them into a wholehearted missional lifestyle so that I can come back and share what I learn in Canada!!





I am in need of $8,000 CAD to pay for school, travel costs and outreach! I am asking, would you to join me in prayer and fundraising as I step into this next season?





Thank you so much for your love and support!!

Lots of love, Elijah David