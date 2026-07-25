Eliana's Missions

This Spring, I plan to continue my missions training in YWAM Louisville, where I will be helping to lead and mentor high schoolers on missions trips, as well as learn what it will look like to pursue missions and ministry long term. We will also go on a separate ministry trip overseas.

As I’ve felt the Lord very strongly calling me towards long-term missions, I’ve been praying about inviting people into the process of what the Lord wants to do through me.

Financially, I currently have a need of about $4,000 for tuition for the training school. I am also in the process of paying off $6,000 in student loans. This will require me to seek out people who would like to be a part of supporting me monthly.

Your gift is not only an encouragement to me in my life. It is also a big part of what God is doing in the lives of these high schoolers I will be working with; the people overseas that we get to minister to, and the many other young missionaries who are seeking to serve the Lord with every part of their lives. Your donation, whether one-time or monthly, will be used by the Lord in amazing ways.

Consider being a part of what God is doing through the lives of these young people. Your support does make a difference:)