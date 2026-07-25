Electric/Rent

Just to make it long story short we got a house to rent and when we got the second bill, the electric bill was so high that I was short on the rent too. I call the landlord and told them that I never home and that the electric company came and checked and they was water problems and electricity that why it was high and that I’m going to be late for rent. With this support from you guys it will help this month. I haven’t work because of my anxiety be pushing me to the limit. The money will be going to my electric and rent. Thank you