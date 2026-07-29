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Electric Bill Nightmare!

Goal$2,550 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBlake Mitchell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Blake Mitchell

Electric Bill Nightmare!

I am a 35 year old father to 6 wonderful children who luckily don’t know that I’m currently struggling mentally to stay positive despite knowing my past due electric bill balance is sitting at over 2500 dollars & could be disconnected any day now. The reason for the extremely high amount is due to the outdoor heating unit breaking during an ice storm during January & February when it was still in the negative digits forcing us to utilize the emergency heat along with propane heaters just to keep it warm enough for the kiddos. I never like to ask for help from anyone other than God but in this case I have to make an exception & accept humility. With that being said if there’s anyone out there who is financially blessed or can afford to donate anything during these difficult times it would be greatly appreciated & mean the world to me & my family. Regardless of what happens with this fundraiser I know that God will take care of us like he always has. Nonetheless, thank you for taking the time to hear my financial dilemma & I wish nothing but the best for you and your families regardless of any donations.


“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:19


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