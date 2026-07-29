Real Independent Journalism, on Elections & News

The world is at a pivotal moment where humanity lies at the juncture between a decent paradigm full of hope and another dark era full of war, corruption and economic chaos. For the last few years we’ve hit the ground running covering everything from foreign policy to empire, to internal investigations inside the United States, to protests, elections worldwide and even interviewed influential politicians and players in geopolitics. All our work has been conducted with the truth over any ideology or team sports mentality, and has placed a ground-up perspective mixed with the knowledge of international relations.

Every year, across the world, each nation’s Election Day stirs a mix of emotions—excitement, hope, and anxiety about the upcoming democratic process. But this year feels different; it’s not just the usual civic surge but an urgent call to safeguard sovereignty of peoples—or what’s left of it, in an era full of global uncertainty. Elections often times determine drastic government changes and point to the upcoming moves in the grand chessboard.

In recent years, we’ve witnessed some of the closest elections in history, emphasizing how crucial it is for every vote to be accurately counted, and exposing the manipulations and narratives behind the process. The integrity of these elections is essential for fostering trust in democratic systems worldwide. This year, we are hitting the ground again and we need your help to support independent media that ensures elections globally are free, fair, and transparent because Election Integrity Matters.

On the other hand, the times are now full of war, chaos and fear marked by speedy changes of power and a growing surveillance era in a digital age. Our investigations in exposing abuse, lies and corruption are more necessary than ever

However, here’s the reality: it costs money. A lot of it. We need funds for travel, lodging, and equipment—the essentials needed to report from polling stations across Latin America and beyond, free from corporate or dark influence. We need and intend on making this our focus for as long as possible because that’s what we are here to do. A grassroots operation relies heavily on crowdfunding because we believe in transparency and accountability at the ballot box and in our investigative work.

The truth is when you upset all sides in seeking the truth, and are consistently sticking to it, it’s impossible to do it alone. We’ve been censored, demonetized, and kicked off of nearly every single platform. Unlike others, we’ve been throttled and thrown out of the algorithm because a lot of the topics and conspiracy theories being admitted to now as realities, we got right YEARS ago from the start. And we are still being punished for being light years ahead. Yet we haven’t sold out. We’ve been consistent, we don’t go toward partisan bs, nor have you sold our integrity to the highest bidder. We aren’t paid by anyone—not any country nor seedy financial sector. But that’s why we need you all.

We’re not just journalists; we are guardians of truth and advocates for electoral, human, and political justice—everywhere. And you can be part of this movement and our journey, which is also an action towards real change. We can’t just wait to be saved or talk about it, we need to take action and truly be about it.

As one of our team members put it: "The power to shape the world begins with knowing what happens in your neighborhood." Let’s use that knowledge responsibly to ensure every voice is heard loud and clear without interference or bias.

Your support means more than just dollars; it’s validation—a sign you care about the truth as much as we do and that you’re tired of just wishing and waiting but acting on it. Each donation, no matter how small, propels us closer to our first goal of $30,000 because together, we can make a difference in the global fight for sovereignty, justice and a different world where there’s respect for the people above all else.

So, let’s rally behind this cause and protect one another’s right to vote, right to speak, right to protest, and right to exist without fear. Join us on this journey—your voice could be at stake if you don’t take action today. Let’s show that the heart of moral conscious for change beats strong in every corner of the world! 💙📰

Pledge your support and share our story with friends and family. When it comes to truth in journalism—we cannot afford a single mistake. Let’s stand united for national sovereignty and the truth worldwide! ✊🏽🌐