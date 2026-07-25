Eldest Daughter Needs Heart Help

Hello, my name is Kimberly and I am a current public school educator. This past school year affected my mental and physical health tremendously. Not used to taking leaps of faith, I did and got married in March of this year. Eric has been my saving grace as I battle congestive heart failure and other physical issues. Helping get my husband here drained my savings, and I am not used to depending on help. We are currently facing eviction and need help immediately. However, as a plea of desperation, I am asking for help. Enough to sustain us until the school year begins again.