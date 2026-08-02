Elderly neighbor needs help!!

My neighbor, who is 70 years old, a disabled veteran of 13 years of service is in financial need. He has never asked anyone for anything. He would give anyone his last meal. He is currently being sued civilly by some very cruel adult children because his “wife” as he has always called her for the last 9 years that have been together has dementia and they are now trying to take everything he owns with her and put him on the street now that they want to send her to a nursing home. He has cared for her alone for 9 years and neglected his own health for many years!! He recently was able to get a massive hernia removed and a total hip/thigh replacement done within the last few weeks that he put off for more than 3 years to care for his sweet wife. He wanted to continue to care for her at home, but had no help and was unable to keep her from wandering off and being a danger to herself. Such a sad situation. He has no one except myself and my husband. No family around, no one. He suffers from PTSD and rarely leaves home except for doctors appointments. He has to come up with $7500.00 in retainer fees to secure an attorney for an incoming court date in regards to him staying in his home where they loved each other dearly and was always meant to be there forever home together. I already have an attorney ready to take his case, he is just on a limited income and could use some support!! Such a disappointment that people can find joy in tormenting a little old man that deserves far better!!