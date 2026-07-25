Elderly couple needs help

Well no donations and life still hard Hefidnt work entire month of June and was in hospital 2 times last month.

don’t know what we are going to do

All avenues have been exhausted on February 13 of this year. My husband pulled out in front of a school bus Tony our only driving vehicle. We only had liability insurance so we had to buy a new car pay ambulance bill and medical bills insurance didn’t pay..

The same week he fell off her porch and his leg got infected, and he had to miss several weeks of work

A few days ago, he went in the hospital with a cute pancreatitis

Now he’s off work for two weeks

I am on disability because of my I am on disability because of my eyesight can’t work

Our house payment is coming to this week as well as we have to pay an additional 245 to have our property taxes completely paid

I feel as though we have nowhere to turn

Would truly appreciate any and all help thank you

we are both in our 60s