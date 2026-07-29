GWENDOLYN E. WHITE FUND

Donations for Justice - Elderly Abuse & Neglect

My name is Quarla Blackwell I am the God sister of Gwendolyn E white the God daughter of Elleen White these funds will be used to get justice for Ellen who is now deceased as a result of elderly abuse.

Elderly Abuse is unacceptable at any age and at age 90, Mother Elleen Abrom White had the exact same civil rights as the next person to NOT be NEGLECTED or harmed by Duke Raleigh Hospital, Oxford Universal - Healthcare & Rehab Nursing, DHHS APS or State of NC





The Daughter has never neglected her mother period in 39 yrs and wouldn't, instead she fought hard to PROTECT her mother civil rights day in/out until her last days, even after contracting 2 different forms of E. coli and UTI at Duke Raleigh and the daughter simply begged for her Mother to get E. coli meds and Duke Chief of Medicine/Drs denied meds then continued the denial at Oxford Healthcare & Rehab Nursing the State APS BLOCKED the daughter 100% in every way possible for 7 months 28 days until death from 10/17/24 to 5/13/25.





This could be your grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, loved one or family friend/associate; pictures appears to have ACID BURNS poured in her open wounds (said by the Wound Provider at Oxford to Dir Charles Brown reported to Amanda Fish in email ( or was it Cola Coke she stated verbally)).





You've seen the pictures taken 5/13/25 at the funeral home @ 5:38pm of her body of 32+ OPEN BED SORES transported directly from Oxford Healthcare and Rehab Center under Guardianship of Wake County DHHS APS Amanda Fish & GENTIVA Hospice.





The 28 -32+ sores / abrasions are all over her body, half of her right foot is BURNED off from ACID, two different forms of E coli, UTI, Pneumonia, Shingles spread over left shoulder caught from another patient, Bone Infection & Blood Infection from a embedded boot mesh in her right calf of left (big-hole), chest wall caved-in (2), back-bone you can see thoracic wall (3), stomach sores (3), arms (5), hands (4), buttocks (9-11), leg (5), starvation (lack of water/food), dehydration, less than no blood in body at death, bowel under finger nails, urine in diaper and they left her BLUE & GREY eyes "Open" just for me to see ---FROZEN COLD IN PLACE.





R. Swinson Funeral Home said her body was ROTTEN, FLESH falling off the body, DECAYED, Smelled like it was Left OUT and re-FROZEN, and she had been died for at lead 24-48+ hours. Tranporter said: she had been died since last Thursday, Friday or Saturday when the State Government was closed over Mother's Day.





Her daughter is alone and trying to get JUSTICE!



