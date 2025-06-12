Repopulating the country side

Goal:
ZAR R100,000
Raised:
ZAR R100
Campaign funds will be received by EL-SHAMMAH FOUNDATION NPC
We have a vision of a network of farming communities for our Ecobutz-based project within the larger Cape area.
The most basic human needs are food and shelter.
Farming operations can provide food, where workers are provided with on-site accommodation.
Long term goal
To establish 50 families we need 12 500 ewes and 125 000 hectares
Although this is the long term goal, it will not happen if we do not start.
No one would have been able to enjoy the shade of a tree if it were not for a person who planted that tree one day.
Plant a tree today so that generations after you can enjoy it.
Benefits for every family that settles
No immediate overhead costs that fall on their shoulders while they build knowledge in farming.
After 3 years, the family can have a farm of their own. Which can be produced from the 2/3 breeding.
The family gets the opportunity to experience freedom and feel safe in a sovereign neighborhood.
Responsibilities of families
Each family will be expected to look after the livestock watering and ensure that all sheep are in the relevant camps.
Monitor numbers.
Report vermin catches.
And do general maintenance on the farm that is occupied.
There may also be duty shifts at places such as the festival grounds, where presence will be expected.
On-going training in necessary skills ensures personal growth and expansion of the farming enterprise.
Annual costs calculated per family of 4 (R82 000)
|Gas
|R 8 000
|Chicken food
|R 4 800
|Cow food
|R 7 200
|House
|R 50 000
|Meat
|12 lambs
|Internet connection
|R 12 000
For the bigger picture, please visit Ecobutz Farming El-Shammah Foundation (NPC)
Ons sal Wen!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.