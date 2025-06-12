Repopulating the country side

We have a vision of a network of farming communities for our Ecobutz-based project within the larger Cape area.

The most basic human needs are food and shelter.

Farming operations can provide food, where workers are provided with on-site accommodation.

Long term goal



To establish 50 families we need 12 500 ewes and 125 000 hectares

Although this is the long term goal, it will not happen if we do not start.

No one would have been able to enjoy the shade of a tree if it were not for a person who planted that tree one day.

Plant a tree today so that generations after you can enjoy it.

Benefits for every family that settles



No immediate overhead costs that fall on their shoulders while they build knowledge in farming.

After 3 years, the family can have a farm of their own. Which can be produced from the 2/3 breeding.

The family gets the opportunity to experience freedom and feel safe in a sovereign neighborhood.



Responsibilities of families



Each family will be expected to look after the livestock watering and ensure that all sheep are in the relevant camps.

Monitor numbers.

Report vermin catches.

And do general maintenance on the farm that is occupied.

There may also be duty shifts at places such as the festival grounds, where presence will be expected.

On-going training in necessary skills ensures personal growth and expansion of the farming enterprise.

Annual costs calculated per family of 4 (R82 000)

Gas R 8 000 Chicken food R 4 800 Cow food R 7 200 House R 50 000 Meat 12 lambs Internet connection R 12 000





