El Salvador Mission Trip

God has opened another door for me to go on assignment through the Army of the Lord, and I am humbly asking for your prayers and support.





Over the last season, God has allowed me to serve through ministry, outreach, prayer, and loving on people who are often forgotten. Whether serving the homeless, praying with families, encouraging those in difficult seasons, or simply being the hands and feet of Jesus—my heart has always been to say “Yes, Lord.”





This mission trip is an opportunity to continue advancing the Kingdom, sharing the love of Jesus, praying for healing, encouraging communities, and serving those in need. We will be ministering through outreach, evangelism, prayer, discipleship, and acts of compassion to bring hope where it is needed most.





I truly believe that when one person goes, many go with them through prayer, encouragement, and generosity. Your support is not just helping fund travel—it is helping bring the Gospel, hope, healing, and love to people who may desperately need an encounter with God.

I am currently raising funds to help cover:

✈️ Airfare

🏨 Lodging

🚗 Transportation

🍽️ Meals & ministry expenses





Most importantly, I ask for your prayers:

Pray for divine protection Pray for favor and open doors Pray for lives to be transformed Pray that God would use me as a vessel of His love





If you feel led to sow into this Kingdom assignment, no amount is too small, and every seed is deeply appreciated.

Thank you for believing in the mission God has placed on my heart. I do not take your love, prayers, or support lightly.





Isaiah 6:8

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send?’ And I said, ‘Here I am. Send me!’”





With love and gratitude,

Iris Gonzalez



